May 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Two new cases, one death

By Nick Theodoulou058

Two  new cases of coronavirus and one death were announced on Wednesday evening by the health ministry. This brings the total number of cases to 905.

The new death was of a 85-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions. The total number of deaths is now at 24. Of these 16 died of coronavirus though many also had underlying health conditions. The rest had coronavirus when they died but it was not the cause of death.

Cyprus has seen a steady drop in confirmed cases over the past few weeks, as experts advising the government have praised the epidemiological picture as encouraging.

On May 12 there were two new cases, on May 11 there were three and on May 10 a slight increase of six cases.

The government and experts have said they are expecting a slight increase in cases as the lockdown measures have been eased.



