May 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: UNic to live-stream tourism conference on Thursday

By Annette Chrysostomou

The University of Nicosia will live-stream a conference on the coronavirus and tourism on Thursday at 3pm.

The conference titled ‘Tourism in Crisis: Opportunities for Recovery’ is held by the department of hospitality, tourism and sport management of the university.

Deputy minister of tourism Savvas Perdios will give the welcome address.

Keynote speakers include the chief commercial officer of Louis hotels and restaurants Popi Tanta, vice president of Top Kinisis Travel Elena Tanou, director of HR of Celestyal Cruises Taleen Tchalikian, chairman of Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative Philippos Drousiotis, CEO of Five Sense Consulting & Development Ioannis Bras and professor of California State University Natasa Christodoulidou.

Advance registration at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Tmx2VbtWS2aOyGFdqDTe5w?fbclid=IwAR0Zk68hemIiXLJC4FRWPyEKHL5TDN3c3b6-J-Xf93z5SkAnBFUHRtf-VFQ

 



