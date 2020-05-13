May 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Cyprus unions still live in the dark ages

By CM Reader's View00

Cyprus unions still live in the dark ages.

The moaning is endemic and does not fester cooperation in what is a difficult time for all. Reminds me of a time in the UK in the pre-Thatcher years when I was admonished for working too hard in a factory.

Public servants here seem to look for any excuse during this pandemic to remain at home on full pay and to have an extended holiday. The government appears to kowtow to it’s employees and is too afraid to stand up to what to me appears to be ridiculous behaviour.

Public school teachers in the main do not show any feeling or care for their pupils and this just in turn makes the students take on the same attitude. Teachers are supposed to care? Will things change I fear not. Teaching is a caring profession on par with nursing.

MF

Our View: Teachers turning us into nation of moaning minnies



Related posts

EU needs hard-edged travel polices, not vague proposals

Andrew Rosenbaum

The UK government is in effect trapping its own people

CM Reader's View

If they don’t want to be recorded, then teaching isn’t the right job for them

CM Reader's View

Fingers crossed

CM Guest Columnist

Paphos-Polis road is totally unecessary

CM Reader's View

Our View: Teachers turning us into nation of moaning minnies

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign