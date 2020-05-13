May 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Edek founder Lyssarides celebrates his 100th birthday

By Jonathan Shkurko0137
File photo: Vassos Lyssaridis (right)

President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed his best wishes to the honorary chairman of Edek Vassos Lyssarides who is celebrating his 100th birthday on Wednesday.

“I am sending the warmest wishes to Vassos Lyssaridis, whose career as a politician and a doctor is an example for us all. Our homeland owes him an eternal debt of gratitude,” Anastasiades wrote in a post on Twitter.

Lyssarides has been a central figure in Cyprus politics since the island’s independence.

He became involved in politics early on in his life as a medical student in Athens, campaigning for Enosis and took an active part in the armed anti-colonial struggle of Eoka for Enosis against the British.

In 1960 he was elected member of the first parliament of the Republic as a candidate for the Patriotic Front and remained an MP until 2006.

In 1969, Lyssarides founded Edek, the first Socialist political party of Cyprus. He was repeatedly elected president of his party until 2001.

He was elected and served as president of the House of Representatives from 1985 to 1991.



