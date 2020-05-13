EU needs hard-edged travel polices, not vague proposals

“We are helping European tourism get back on track while staying safe,” the EU Commission claimed when announcing its detailed policies for restarting tourism in the Union on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, although the Commission has released five long documents covering different aspects of the problem, the solution still seems to elude them. The Commission seems determined to allow choices to Member State governments, where what is needed is hard-edged policy that resolves issues that is needed.

“More work is needed,” comments J Scott Marcus, an expert on EU policy with the Brueghel think tank in Brussels. “They rightly recognise that certainty is needed from door to door for travel, and yet many of the measures have elements that need to reflect local circumstances – it might be difficult to reconcile these divergent needs.”

Some of the proposals are simply quite vague: We are invited to travel to places that have a “sufficiently similar epidemiological situations, and where sufficient capabilities are in place in to in terms of hospitals, testing, surveillance and contact tracing capacities.” It may be somewhat difficult to find a place with all these safeguards in place which also boasts sunny beaches or golf courses. But evaluating levels of disease control is fraught with peril: Germany may take a different view of whether a given destination

Others are simply ambiguous: We are to travel to places where “the spread of the disease has significantly decreased and stabilised for a sustained period of time, and is likely to remain stable with the increased tourist population.” Cyprus is certainly a place where the spread of the disease seems to be controlled, but we haven’t seen the results of a mass of tourists on a crowded beach yet.

There is much emphasis in the documents on testing, yet we all know that testing materials are in short supply. Should we test every tourist that arrives? Should they have to be tested before getting on a plane? Nothing in the Commission’s thick dossier addresses fundamental questions like this.

‘Beam me up, Scotty’

When it comes to transport, the Commission is taking a harder line. It proposes to have the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control develop a “baseline aviation health safety protocol.” This should be welcome, but the Commission is focused on preventing contact among travellers and with the airplane crew. Imposing criteria of this type would be useful, but protocols don’t include methods for implementation. There’s no consideration of practicality or cost. In fact, the protocol as it is adumbrated in the Commission documents, would work perfectly on the Starship Enterprise – ‘beaming people up’ allows a safe distance at all times between travellers.

Hotels and restaurants left in the dark

“Many of the same concerns apply to the communication on hotels and restaurants. The guidance provided is sensible and is more detailed than I would have expected; at the same time, many of the specifics are left to local implementation. This is not necessarily a defect – the epidemiological situation among EU Member States, and among different regions within the Member States, is diverse. But is still implies that considerable local variation is likely to exist for quite some time. This greatly complicates planning for would-be vacationers,” Marcus points out.

“Is this enough to rescue the 2020 tourist season? As an opening round, it is promising, but many things have to come together quickly, and COVID-19 will not necessarily cooperate,” Marcus warns.





