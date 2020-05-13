May 13, 2020

Foreign minister discusses pandemic impact with Russia, UK

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides

Foreign Minister Nicos Chrisodoulides held discussions on Wednesday with his counterparts from the UK and Russia with a major focus on the coronavirus pandemic.

With British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Christodoulides discussed the ongoing repatriation efforts, the Cyprus problem, the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and the UN peacekeeping force on the island.

The same topics were discussed during a later conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, with the addition of an update on the broader situation in the Eastern Mediterranean region, on which the two foreign ministers exchanged their views.

Christodoulides posted a message on Twitter after the meeting, confirming that “they had a timely discussion on issues of bilateral interest.”



