May 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

If they don’t want to be recorded, then teaching isn’t the right job for them

“You cannot force any teacher to be recorded” …. why not?

Every student that attends schools and universities in the UK and the EU is expected to do a certain amount of home research, which often consists of watching past lessons/lectures.

It’s all part of any modern education system, and professional teachers normally relish being part of the online library of learning material.

If they don’t want to be recorded, then teaching isn’t the right job for them in this modern world !!

Coronavirus: Teachers unions, data commissioner say distance learning violates rights



