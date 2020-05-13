May 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man sentenced to over seven years in jail for possessing child pornography

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The Limassol criminal court sentenced a 42-year-old man to seven and a half years in jail on Wednesday after finding him in possession of child porn and for sexually harassing children.

The man, a former private tutor, was arrested on October 14 last year after the police found in his possession videos and photographs of several of his pupils, some of whom naked.

At the time of the discovery, the cyber-crime unit called the case unprecedented in Cyprus, as it was the first case in the country that involved production rather just possession of child pornography.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to a total of 22 charges at his trial.



