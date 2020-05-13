New regulations to prevent import of exotic and wild animals in pet shops

Cabinet on Wednesday approved a set of regulations specifying which animals can be sold as pets and ensuring their welfare while in pet shops.

The regulations aim at stopping the import of exotic and wild animals as pets.

“The absence so far of a list with animal species allowed to be kept as pets, led to the import of wildlife species and their sale as pets, with all the risks involved, both for the animals themselves and for their owners,” Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis said after the cabinet meeting.

The set of rules regulate the possession and sale of pets. More specifically they concern the creation of a list dubbed as a ‘positive list’ with the species and categories of animals that can be sold or owned as pets, the procedure for licensing the operation of pet stores and the requirements for keeping animals in these places and keeping of files and records.

They will be tabled to parliament to be voted.

“To date, there has been no regulatory framework on the operation of pet shops and the good living conditions of the animals, nor any regulation concerning the species or categories of pets that are allowed to be sold or owned as such,” Kadis said.

The list only mentions species pet shops can import and sell, hence the term ‘positive list’ but not what they cannot sell. It includes cats and dogs, small mammals such as rabbits, ferrets and rodents, parrots and other types of birds, reptiles including some snakes, amphibians and tropical aquarium fish.

The regulations forbid the sale of venomous and dangerous animal species, or the sale of any animal without being registered.

Kadis said that this regulatory framework makes Cyprus “a pioneer” as regards provisions on pets since very few EU countries have introduced the positive list.

The regulations also provide that each animal must, throughout its stay at the pet shop, be kept in a place where the temperature, lighting and ventilation are suitable for its species, size and age.

The regulations have been prepared after extensive consultations with pet shop owners, animal welfare groups and veterinarians.

The move is considered as a breakthrough since gaps in legislation have allowed the import of all kinds of animals as pets, including crocodiles, monkeys and dangerous snakes.

The Animal Party welcomed the announcement pointing out that it was 12 years overdue given it was on the cards since 2008.

It said that adopting the ‘positive list’ was one of its suggestions to the government following cooperation with parties from other five EU countries. These parties had suggested the same thing to their governments.

“This decision by cabinet partially puts in order this impunity currently observed where everyone could sell what they wanted, without regulations and suitable places or conditions for keeping animals,” the party said.

Head of the Animal Party, Kyriacos Kyriacou told the Cyprus Mail that though they do not condone animal trade, the introduction of this list will at least help put to a stop to this mess currently observed.

The party also suggested a temporary moratorium for two years in the sales of cats and dogs from pet shops citing the skyrocketing numbers of these populations in Cyprus.

Stressing the importance of the ‘adopt don’t shop’ practice, the party said that freezing the sales of cats and dogs would encourage people to adopt from animal shelters.

Kyriacou said that this measure should also be introduced in tandem with the implementation by authorities of article 29 of the law on dogs on the monitoring of dog births, which is not observed at the moment. He said that authorities must finally implement this provision on the registration of female dogs and their puppies when they give birth to clamp down on the illegal breeding and sale of dogs.

Banning sales of cats and dogs but not clamping down on illegal breeding and sale would not yield results, he said





