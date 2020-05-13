May 13, 2020

Ombudswoman says government complying with her recommendations on Pournara camp

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottidou on her recent trip to the camp

Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottidou said on Wednesday the interior ministry is complying with her recommendations aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19 at the Pournara refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia.

Stylianou-Lottidou has also informed the head UNHCR in Cyprus Katja Saha about the ongoing improvements after the NGO complained about the poor living conditions at the refugee camp at the beginning of April.

Following UNHCR’s statements, the ombudswoman visited the camp to assess the situation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the shortcomings in Kokkinotrimithia were tents flooded by recent rains because they lacked proper flooring and the lack of a doctor’s presence on a daily basis.

“The interior ministry has actively started improving the living conditions at the camp in Pournara,” Stylianou-Lottidou confirmed on Wednesday.

“The water accumulated during the past weeks’ heavy rainfalls has been drained, all tents have been supplied with electricity and lighting and the entire camp area has been disinfected.”

Finally, the ombudswoman said all migrants and asylum seekers at the camp in Kokkinotrimithia have been briefed about the measures they should adopt to safeguard themselves against the spread of the virus.



