May 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Paphos-Polis road is totally unecessary

By CM Reader's View00

The road is totally unnecessary as has been proven many times.

The existing B7 needs some passing places to overtake lorries and a bypass around Giolou.

Additionally, the section around Skoulli needs to be upgraded from 50kmh to 80kmh.

And by the way, given the economic mess we are in, who is going to pay for it ? Both the EU and our government are bust.

In terms of his childlike posturing of locals ‘reacting forcefully’, the mayor should be held personally responsible for the antics of him and his money hungry band of desperadoes. Living in this area makes policing and administration for the rest of Cyprus look like Scandinavia.

DEL EU

A motorway would kill all trade for those little villages along the way. Just look at the ghost-towns that the motorway created between Episkopi and Aphrodites’ Rock?

I drove along the old road last year, and it was like the wild west, with dilapidated shops everywhere and tumbleweeds in the high street.

COM

Polis mayor warns of ‘dynamic measures’ if road to Paphos scrapped



