May 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Record May temperatures expected over the weekend

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Record temperatures for May are expected over the weekend and on Monday, with the weather gradually getting hotter over the coming days.

On Wednesday, temperatures will rise to 35C inland and 28C in coastal areas, the met office said.

However, weather portal Kitas has forecast temperatures climbing to 42C on Saturday and Sunday and 43C on Monday, after which it will cool down slightly.

For the rest of the week, clear weather has been predicted, with the possibility of elevated dust levels during the weekend.



