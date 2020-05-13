Senior member of Saudi royal family granted citizenship

A senior member of the Saudi royal family and six family members have been granted Cypriot citizenship through the island’s citizenship by investment programme, it was reported on Wednesday.

According to the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), Prince Saud bin Abdulmohsen bin Abdulaziz Al Saud applied for a passport shortly after his uncle, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, ousted him as emir of Ha’il province in 2017.

According to OCCRP, government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos declined to comment in detail citing confidentiality, but he said “all the procedures, criteria and checks have been followed thoroughly prior to the approval of the aforementioned application, with the active involvement of all the competent ministries and authorities, as well as the Interpol and Europol.”

Saud secured a Cypriot immigration permit — a requirement before applying for citizenship — in July 2017. In December, he applied for a passport for himself, his wife and five of his 10 children, OCCRP said.

To satisfy the visa investment requirement, Saud and his family ordered the construction of two villas. EU passports can be obtained in Cyprus for an investment of at least €2m. From 2013 to date, an estimated €6.6bn in investments has been generated from the programme.

Saud, born in 1948, is a grandson of Saudi Arabia’s founder, King Abdulaziz Al Saud, and a nephew of the current King Salman.

He attended Britain’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, and has had a long political career as a core member of the royal family, OCCRP said.

Cyprus’ golden visa programme has come under fire repeatedly with the EU insisting that such programmes undermine the integrity of the bloc by granting access to individuals which it sees as questionable.

Following revelations over the granting of citizenships to a number of ‘high-risk’ foreign nationals – including Malaysian financier Jho Low, now wanted by his country – the government introduced stricter criteria and capped the number of naturalisations to 700 per year.

Late last year, the government announced it had flagged 26 ‘high-risk’ citizenships and was initiating the process of revoking them.

It’s not clear how many such citizenships have been revoked. The government at the time said that it was not easy due to legal reasons.

The government decided recently to expedite the processing of pending passport applications. apparently keen to bring some much-needed foreign cash into the economy as it grapples with the slump related to the coronavirus situation.





