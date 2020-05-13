May 13, 2020

Serie A clubs vote to re-start on June 13

By Reuters News Service00
Serie A was suspended on 9 March with 12 full rounds and four outstanding fixtures still to play

Italy’s Serie A clubs voted in a favour of re-starting the season on June 13 during a general assembly on Wednesday, although the final decision rests with the government.

The Italian top flight has been suspended since March 9 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and, although the government has authorised teams to hold collective training sessions from next Monday, it has not yet decided if and when the championship can resume.

“As far as the resumption of sports activities is concerned, the date of June 13 for the resumption of the championship has been indicated… in accordance with medical protocols for the protection of players and all those involved,” said Serie A in a statement.

Serie A said the clubs had also called on broadcasting rights holders to “respect the payment deadlines set out in the contracts in order to maintain a constructive relationship with them.”



