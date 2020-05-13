May 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

The UK government is in effect trapping its own people

By CM Reader's View0108
File photo: Heathrow Airport

The UK government has committed to paying out GBP 6 billion a month to pay peoples wages/salaries. The 14 day quarantine should have been implemented back in March if it had anything to do with keeping infection rates down in the same way as many other countries were doing, including Cyprus.

The reason it’s now being implemented in the UK at the end of this month is because many other European airports will be starting to open up in June.

What the UK government definitely does not want is to see it’s citizens leaving the country and spending all of that money that’s been given to them abroad.

No one wants to enter the UK with such a high infection rate, so the quarantine won’t be effecting potential incoming tourists, it will only affect those who want to leave the UK who will not bother with the impending quarantine on return.

The UK government is in effect trapping it’s own people in the country so they have to spend their money there and nowhere else.

Kae

Coronavirus: Quarantine for tourists ruled out, plan for airport to be ready next week (updated)



Related posts

EU needs hard-edged travel polices, not vague proposals

Andrew Rosenbaum

If they don’t want to be recorded, then teaching isn’t the right job for them

CM Reader's View

Fingers crossed

CM Guest Columnist

Paphos-Polis road is totally unecessary

CM Reader's View

Our View: Teachers turning us into nation of moaning minnies

CM: Our View

Forging history in a pseudo-historic manner

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign