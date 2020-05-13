May 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkey refuses plane from China to fly over its airspace

By Annette Chrysostomou01192
Previous medical supplies from china being unloaded at Larnaca airport

A plane from China with medical supplies scheduled to land at 1.30pm in Larnaca was diverted to Moscow after it was refused permission to fly over Turkey’s airspace, it was reported on Wednesday afternoon.

“Turkey did not allow the pilot of the aircraft to enter its airspace to reach Cyprus, as a result of which he re-calculated his course because he would not have enough fuel to get to Cyprus. The pilot has changed course and is heading to Moscow airport in Russia, where he will land to refuel,” Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said.

“The ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic of Cyprus has been informed of the incident in order to take the necessary steps where necessary. The plane with the medical equipment is expected to arrive at Larnaca airport around 8pm tonight.”

The plane is carrying 36 tonnes of equipment including protective uniforms, show covers, disposable surgery clothing and masks.

The aircraft was chartered by the government to bring the equipment from China.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Data so far indicates second phase of easing can go ahead

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Police on look out for coastal gatherings

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Tests start on students and teachers

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: travel agents optimistic for autumn arrivals

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Attorney-general may intervene over man jailed for visiting girlfriend

Evie Andreou

Edek founder Lyssarides celebrates his 100th birthday

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign