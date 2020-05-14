May 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

BoC to announce first-quarter results on May 26

By Staff Reporter00

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company announced on Thursday that its board of directors would convene on Monday, May 25 to examine the financial results for the Group for the quarter ended 31 March 2020.

The financial results will be announced on Tuesday, May 26, before the market opens, to the London Stock Exchange and the Cyprus Stock Exchange.

Investor Relations at [email protected]



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Alexandrion Group declared “Spirits Producer of the Year 2020 – Europe”

Press Release

Odyssey Cybersecurity Becomes the First Cypriot Company Certified by Great Place to Work®

Press Release

New Renault Captur showcased online

Press Release

Cybarco resumes works and operations

Press Release

Cablenet condemns acts of infrastructure vandalism

Press Release

Alambra Dairy Products launches milk range

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign