May 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

CFA meeting with president over possible football resumption

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Omonia and Anorthosis both have 46 points at the top of the table, with Omonia leading the way due to a better head-to-head record, when play was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic

President Nicos Anastasiades is hosting Cyprus Football Association President Giorgos Koumas today to discuss proposed safety protocols ahead of a decision regarding the possible resumption of the Cyprus Football Championship.

The meeting at the Presidential Palace got underway at 11am, with the the outcome having a significant bearing on whether the league will recommence or not.

Anastasiades and Koumas will also be joined by the ministers of finance and health.

The parties will also explore possible avenues of government assistance to clubs that have sustained financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The safety protocols, which will be the focal point of the meeting, are expected to touch on issues such as team training, movement to and from stadiums, player conduct before, during, and after matches, stewarding and more.



Related posts

Police fear crowds will gather at stadiums if Premier League resumes

Reuters News Service

Sainz, Ricciardo set for F1 moves as Alonso return mooted

Reuters News Service

Parked car destroyed by bomb

Annette Chrysostomou

Just over half of those living with kids say have basic digital skills

Annette Chrysostomou

Police investigate after hotel pays €10,000 into fake account

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Further case reported in the Bases

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign