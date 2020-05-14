May 14, 2020

Coronavirus: 173 of all confirmed cases have received hospital care, 135 now discharged  

By Elias Hazou00
As of May 12, a total of 904 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths were recorded in Cyprus, according to the latest epidemiological bulletin released Thursday.

The median age of those testing positive for Covid-19 was 45 years.

Of the 904 laboratory-confirmed cases, clinical information was available on 890 persons, of which 269 reported no symptoms at diagnosis and 610 reported at least one symptom.

Information on comorbidities (pre-existing conditions) was available for 795 (87.9 per cent) cases. Of these, 325 (40.8 per cent) reported at least one comorbidity.

Overall, 173 persons received hospital care, of which 135 were discharged from the hospital by May 12. The median age of all hospitalised patients was 62 years.

Four patients were still in intensive care units; all of these were intubated.

Overall, 32 cases (18.5 per cent of all hospitalised patients) have ever been admitted to ICU.

A total of 27 ICU patients have been intubated. The median age of patients ever admitted to ICU was 65.5 years.

A total of 78,239 tests had been performed as of May 12.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate of Covid-19 (per 100,000 population), a measure reflecting the number of active cases in the population (prevalence), was 7 per 100,000 population.



