May 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 80 booked for breaking movement ban

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Only one of 974 premises inspected during 12 hours from Wednesday to Thursday violated the decree to prevent unnecessary movements.

During the same time, from 6pm until 6am, 80 of 3,293 pedestrians and drivers checked by police were booked for the offence.

In Nicosia 857 were checked and 18 booked, in Limassol 1,276 were asked for their permit and 38 booked, in Larnaca 338 were checked and four booked and, in Paphos the numbers were 136 and seven respectively, in Famagusta 211 and nine and in the Morphou district 243 and one.

In addition, 180 were inspected by traffic police, resulting in three persons being reported.



