May 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Akel and Edek apply for special state assistance, Elam claims

By Elias Hazou00

Nationalists Elam on Thursday blasted the Akel and Edek parties for having applied for state assistance due to the coronavirus situation.

In a statement, Elam alleged that Akel and Edek applied for the special scheme where corporations can seek financial support from the state if their turnover has declined by over 25 per cent exclusively due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The party said this was self-evidently a scam.

“They found the chance, without any consideration for these critical times and the difficulties experienced by people, to essentially steal from the state.”

Elam reiterated its proposal for the state to save cash by cutting various benefits enjoyed by state officials, including MPs.

Road travel and hospitality allowances should be suspended, and payment of the next 13th salary deferred.

In addition, the government should suspend disbursements to beneficiaries of multiple state pensions.

“Unfortunately, there has been no response from the government or any other political party to our proposals,” Elam said.



