May 14, 2020

Coronavirus: almost €900m in loan installments in abeyance, due at year’s end

By George Psyllides

Some €894m worth of instalments will not be paid to banks until the end of the year on close to €7.4bn in loans, as part of a borrower relief scheme amid the coronavirus crisis.

It followed a bill enabling borrowers to suspend repayment of their loans for nine months, starting in March.

Around 61 per cent, or €4.53bn, concern business loans with the remaining €2.85bn relating to household debt, the central bank said.

Broken down, €632.6m represented instalments that otherwise would have been paid towards business loans.

Over 27,000 borrowers applied to have their instalments suspended – 24,266 households and 2,961 businesses – representing 46,734 credit facilities, as borrowers could apply for suspension of instalments on more than one loan.

The majority, or 38,847, represented household debt.

Almost one-third of the loans concerns the hospitality and catering sector with a gross value of €1.3bn and 384 borrowers, followed by real estate, €910m and 392 borrowers.

Wholesale and retail trade had €677.5 in exposures, and construction €453m. The manufacturing sector owed €304m.

It is followed by professional, scientific, and technical activities with €211m, transport and storage, €150m, health services and social activities, €83m, and education with €73m.

The communication and information technology sectors suspended payment of €40.6m in loans while financial and insurance services had €1.4m.



