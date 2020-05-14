May 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Electric car grant scheme on hold

By Evie Andreou00
The scheme was to cover the purchase of a new electric car or a more energy efficient one

The transport ministry announced on Thursday it has been forced to suspend the car scrappage scheme due to the economic impact of the coronavirus on the state budget.

The scheme, which was to issue grants to those who scrap their old cars to buy new ones, or new electric ones, will be reassessed at a later stage based on the revised budget for 2020.

In anticipation of any further developments, the transport ministry said that it would not send letters of approval or rejection to those who have applied for the scheme in question.

The scheme, launched earlier this year, provided for a state grant of €2,000 for the withdrawal of an old car and the purchase of a new one energy efficient, and up to €7,000 for owners who scrap their old cars to purchase an electric one.

 

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Repatriation flight to UK not yet full, but seats limited

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: President releases man jailed for breaking curfew (Updated)

Evie Andreou

Man who shot sister also suspected of tampering with her car brakes

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Crisis has ‘transformed’ e-government

Annette Chrysostomou

CFA meeting with president over possible football resumption

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Parked car destroyed by bomb

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign