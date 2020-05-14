May 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Further case reported in the Bases

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo: British bases

The British bases on Thursday reported another confirmed case of coronavirus.

“We can confirm that one further member of the British Forces Cyprus community yesterday (May 13) tested positive for Covid-19. The individual is currently in self-isolation and displaying only mild symptoms,” an announcement said.

“This brings the total number of positive tests within the British Bases to 12.”

The eleventh positive case was confirmed by the bases on Tuesday. The infected person also displayed mild symptoms.



