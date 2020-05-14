May 14, 2020

Coronavirus: Guterres expects joint agreement on reopening crossing points

By Evie Andreou00
Closed crossing at Ledra Street (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expects the leaders of the two communities in Cyprus to agree on arrangements for the reopening of the crossing points as soon the health situation stabilises, reports said on Thursday.

According to the government press and information office (PIO), citing Turkish Cypriot daily Kibris Postasi, Guterres made the statement in a written response to a letter sent to him by Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

In his response, Guterres expressed satisfaction at the fact that Akinci and President Nicos Anastasiades had agreed to be in contact, as well as to cooperate and exchange information in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Noting that in order to overcome the problems stemming from the pandemic across the island, initiatives with cooperation, dialogue and coordination were needed, Guterres said that the Bicommunal Technical Committee on Health was the main communication channel during the crisis.

He encouraged the two leaders however to strengthen the other bicommunal technical committees to contribute to the broader fight against the coronavirus.

Guterres also urged the leaders to find additional ways to build trust between the two communities, noting that he expected a joint agreement on arranging for the opening of crossing points as soon as the health situation on the island stabilises. The UN Secretary-General also encouraged the leaders to work closely with his representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, on all issues.

The Secretary-General also said that he was aware there were contacts with Spehar for financial and technical support to the Turkish Cypriot community, and that he had noted the request for support, reassuring that the UN would continue to evaluate possible options to enable this support.



