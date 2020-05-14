Coronavirus: Repatriation flight to UK not yet full, but seats limited

The British High Commission said on Thursday there were still a few seats available on the repatriation flight back to the UK on May 21, but they will sell out very soon.

The flight was announced on Wednesday as a replacement for the previous flight that was supposed to leave on May 15. British nationals, permanent residents of the UK and those wanting to book onward flights elsewhere are eligible for the flight.

That flight is now cargo-only, but the one scheduled to leave on May 21 at 10am from Larnaca airport to Heathrow is on the same route and open to passengers. It will be operated by Aegean Airlines.

“We have received sufficient interest to suggest the flight will be full,” a British High Commission spokesperson told the Cyprus Mail.

“As of now, the flight is not at full capacity, but we believe we will receive enough requests to fill the plane in the next days.”

The British High Commission also said that those who had already booked the May 15 flight will not have to resubmit their details.

“UK nationals are the majority of those who expressed interest, but people of other nationalities, either with UK residency or looking to board onward flights, will also travel to Heathrow,” the spokesperson said.

“Since the flight ban came into force, we have repatriated over 5,600 British short-term visitors to the island, including on 18 special repatriation flights,” he added.

Those wishing to return to the UK must book their flight by sending an email to [email protected] and are reminded that the price is €320, plus tax.

To reserve a seat people will be required to provide their full name, date of birth, British passport number (if applicable), a contact number which Aegean can call and current location in Cyprus (north or south of the green line).

“We have been promoting all available flights through our social media and our Cyprus Travel Advice page on gov.uk.,” said the British High Commission spokesperson.

“We encourage UK nationals to follow us on Facebook and Twitter and sign-up for email alerts on gov.uk for immediate updates on flights and other issues around the management of Covid-19 in Cyprus.”





