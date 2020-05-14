May 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: six construction sites shut down over health violations

By Elias Hazou00
File photo: CNA

Authorities on Thursday ordered shut six construction sites found to be non-compliant with coronavirus-related health and hygiene regulations.

In a statement, the ministry of labour said the six construction sites lacked the required hygiene and cleaning facilities. They were closed down temporarily until they meet the requirements.

Inspectors carried out 695 across the island during the day – 73 at construction sites and 622 at the premises of retail outlets.

Also on Thursday, four persons working at these sites were issued spot fines for various violations.

Overall since May 4, 6,556 inspections have taken place – 5612 in retail and 944 at construction sites.

To date, inspectors have shuttered 54 constructions sites, and issued fines to 14 persons.



Related posts

Coronavirus: 173 of all confirmed cases have received hospital care, 135 now discharged  

Elias Hazou

Man found guilty of raping 20-year-old British woman

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: EU asks Ankara to play nice after supply plane denied entry to air space

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: House votes to work from Philoxenia conference centre

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: two new cases announced on Thursday (Update 2)

Elias Hazou

Some areas of Nicosia to have water cuts on Friday

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign