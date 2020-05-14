May 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Paws/animal welfare

Dreams do come true, by PAWS Dog Shelter, Paphos

By Maria Gregory00

Dreams do come true. Here is a short video of some of the dogs that recently went to new homes in Germany.



Related posts

Help fund Angelo, by Animal Rescue Cyprus

Maria Gregory

Team Hope for Homeless Cyprus – Honey’s Inspirational Story

Maria Gregory
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign