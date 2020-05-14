May 14, 2020

Frederick University joins UN sustainable goals network

Frederick University recently had the honour of joining the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN). The network promotes practical solutions to modern challenges through the achievement of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in a global, historic agreement that will affect the lives of millions of people. The implementation of the goals is expected to lead to the eradication of poverty, hunger, inequality and injustice and to the protection of our planet, transforming our world by 2030.”It is with great pleasure that the executive committee of the United Nations Sustainable Development Network welcomes Frederick University to the network. We look forward to finding further means of collaboration on research, Solutions Initiatives, and policy work to achieve sustainable development,” Guidi Schmidt-Traub, executive director of the United Nations Sustainable Development Network said.As a member of the network, Frederick University will further contribute to finding solutions to global challenges. Social responsibility is one of the fundamental values ​​of Frederick University and an integral part of its identity and daily operation. The university’s commitment in this area is already reflected in its strategic plan, which has been systematically developed and implemented since its establishment, with the aim of achieving a better future for all. This is achieved through the content of its programmes of study, its research activity, its rules and regulations, the services it offers, its voluntary actions and the multifaceted awareness and information programs it implements and promotes.In addition, Frederick University is one of the founding members of the newly established Cyprus branch of the Sustainable Solutions Network, which aims to work closely with all sectors of society improving Cyprus’ performance in the implementation of the goals.

 



