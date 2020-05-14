May 14, 2020

Help fund Angelo, by Animal Rescue Cyprus

By Maria Gregory04
Angelo was brought in, in a terrible condition.
Apart from being severly underweight, he had many grass seeds in his feet which have caused multiple infections in his body. His bloods don’t look good at all and he is suffering with severe anaemia.
He shows positive for both Leishmania and Ehrlichia. Angelo, as he was named, will have to stay in the care of our colleagues for the foreseeable future.
He is now starting the process of recovery and we will check his paws again today for any residue. He is a loving, friendly dog and now able to go out for a walk. Here he is this morning.
Please continue to help fund his care as it is a long road to recovery for him.


