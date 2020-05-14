May 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Just over half of those living with kids say have basic digital skills

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Some 54 per cent of Cypriots living with children up to the age of 16 have basic digital skills, one of the lowest shares in the EU, new Eurostat figures show.

The statistical service published the numbers at a time when the coronavirus has forced many schools to move to online lessons.

“With the current circumstances, one might wonder, do the individuals living in households with children have the necessary digital skills to access these services online?” Eurostat asked.

Among EU member states, Finland had the highest share of individuals aged 16 to 74 living in a household with children under 16 years’ old who reported that they had basic or above basic overall digital skills (88 per cent), followed by the Netherlands (83 per cent) and Sweden (81 per cent).

The lowest shares were observed in Bulgaria (32 per cent), Romania (34 per cent), Italy (45 per cent) and Cyprus (54 per cent).

In the EU in 2019, almost two-thirds of individuals (64 per cent) aged 16 to 74 living in a household with children under 16 years old had basic or above basic digital skills. This was one percentage point higher than 2017 and up three percentage points from 2015. In contrast, 28 per cent of individuals living in a household with children up to the age of 16 reported that they had low overall digital skills.

The share of individuals living in a household without children with basic or above basic digital skills was by 11 percentage points lower (53 per cent) compared to those living with children (64 per cent).



