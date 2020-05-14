May 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Music & art

‘Mothers Affection’ by A. G. Leventis Gallery

By Maria Gregory00

This week is dedicated to #children 👧🏽🧒🏻We chose our favorite works from our Collections that depict childhood – a symbol of life and the future, drawing hope from the faces of children, the future citizens of the world!

Katerina Stephanides, Curator and Head of Education:

This painting has always had a special presence in the Greek Collection; a small, humble picture so full of love, grace, light – and of course, mother’s affection – it grabs your attention as soon as you walk into the room. The artist, Georgios Iacovides, of the School of Munich, has been called the painter of childhood for his affinity to the subject matter, and his ability to capture with such mastery these unique moments.

For me this piece is particularly interesting as it captures a period where childhood – babyhood – and motherhood are inextricably linked. For the babies in particular, after spending nine months living in their mother’s womb, it is not until the 6th or 7th month that they even realize that they can exist without them.

In this simple, routine moment, the artist – using a warm palette and textured brushstrokes – evokes the very notion of motherhood.

Georgios Iakovidis (1853-1932)
‘Mothers Affection’
oil on canvas



@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign