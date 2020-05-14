May 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

New Renault Captur showcased online

By Press Release029
New Renault Captur showcased online In the spirit of the times, Pilakoutas Group unveiled the new Renault Captur this week (?) during a scheduled online presentation. This is the first time a car has been showcased through the use of teleconferencing tools in Cyprus. The online unveiling was met with success. It was led by Pilakoutas Group’s Head of Business Operations Kodros Pilakoutas‎. During the presentation, Pilakoutas said the new Captur is better than ever, marking a landmark model for the French automaker, especially after being pivotal in establishing the compact SUV segment.

In the spirit of the times, Pilakoutas Group unveiled the new Renault Captur this week during a scheduled online presentation. This is the first time a car has been showcased through the use of teleconferencing tools in Cyprus.

The online unveiling was met with success. It was led by Pilakoutas Group’s Head of Business Operations Kodros Pilakoutas‎.

During the presentation, Pilakoutas said the new Captur is better than ever, marking a landmark model for the French automaker, especially after being pivotal in establishing the compact SUV segment.

With generous dimensions and a striking appearance, the new Captur sets itself apart with ample interior space and practicality. Its dynamic exterior design is certainly eye-catching, while its five-star EuroNCAP rating makes every trip safe and comfortable.

The Captur’s sleek and revamped interior, alongside the use of quality materials and the inclusion of new connectivity and infotainment features, all enable its driver to enjoy every ride.

With the collaboration of the carmakers it represents, Pilakoutas Group has managed to secure discounted prices for some of its most popular vehicles. Find out more by visiting your local showroom.

The Pilakoutas Group is prioritising the health and safety of its customers, staff and partners. It will be going beyond the minimum requirements set by the government and enforcing additional health and safety measures. For more details on how the group is safeguarding health and safety, visit their dedicated page.

During the closing segment of the online presentation, Pilakoutas said: “A new era begins. Day by day, our adjustment back to normalcy will steadily improve. We can do it! All together, we can safely drive our lives forward.”

View the online presentation of the new Renault Captur by clicking here: http://all-new-renault-captur.pilakoutas-group.com



Related posts

Odyssey Cybersecurity Becomes the First Cypriot Company Certified by Great Place to Work®

Press Release

Cybarco resumes works and operations

Press Release

Cablenet condemns acts of infrastructure vandalism

Press Release

Alambra Dairy Products launches milk range

Press Release

Lidl stands by staff and customers

Press Release

OPAP expresses satisfaction with Nicosia hospital intensive care unit

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign