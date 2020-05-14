May 14, 2020

Paphos court rules mall violated construction blueprints

By George Psyllides00
File photo Paphos court

The Paphos district court has ruled that Kings Avenue Mall violated the approved construction blueprints and was operating without the authorities’ final approval, the town’s municipality announced on Thursday.

The case dates back to 2014.

The case adjourned for June 23 with the court expected to issue orders to correct the infringements.

According to a written statement from the municipality, the owning company, Athiari Commercial, was found guilty of constructing a building, which did not match the approved blueprint and occupied and used Kings Avenue Mall without final approval.

One of the directors was also found guilty after he acted as a representative of the other directors and assisted, acceding to the court, in the commission of the offences.



