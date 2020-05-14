May 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos looks to Egypt to establish direct flights

By Bejay Browne00
The mayor of Paphos Phedonas Phedonos and the new Governor of Alexandria, Mohamed El Sherif hold a teleconference

Paphos is looking to Alexandria to establish a direct link between the two cities and has approached low-cost carrier Ryanair, according to an announcement by the municipality.

“A teleconference to get acquainted, and substantive conversation for the further development of relations between the twinned cities was held by the mayor of Paphos Phedonas Phedonos and the new Governor of Alexandria, Mohamed El Sherif,” the municipality said.

Paphos and Alexandria were twinned in April 2018, and establishing direct fights between the two historic cities is a priority for Paphos, it noted.

Phedonas and El Sherif have sent a joint letter to Ryanair, which until the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to the temporary closure of Paphos airport, operated as a hub for the airline.

“The mayor and the new Governor sent a letter to Ryanair to reaffirm the interest of the two cities and to express the readiness of the Egyptian authorities to resume their contacts with the airline as soon as possible.”

Phedonos and El Sherif also agreed to hold a joint conference call with the mayors of Amman and Beirut in June, cities which Paphos has strong relations, and is already connected by air, to coordinate actions at regional level.

“The mayor also wished the new Governor of Alexandria a fruitful and creative service for the benefit of the residents of the historic city and of all of the peoples of our wider region.”



Related posts

Convict pleads not guilty to 24 charges related to two attempted murders

George Psyllides

No need to suspend the 15 officers in missing women debacle, police watchdog says

George Psyllides

Signs indicate cancellation of Cyprus football championship

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Revised exam programme posted online

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Electric car grant scheme on hold

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Repatriation flight to UK not yet full, but seats limited

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign