May 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Parked car destroyed by bomb

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A car belonging to a 42-year-old woman was the target of a bomb in Limassol on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the device exploded at 10.40pm while the vehicle was parked in an open space at an apartment building in Mesa Geitonia.

The car, which is used by the owner’s 48-year-old husband, was badly damaged. Three other cars which were parked nearby suffered minor damage.

 



