May 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Signs indicate cancellation of Cyprus football championship

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
The meeting at the Presidential Palace discussed the possible resumption of the Cyprus football championship

Indications are pointing to the immediate cancellation of the Cyprus football season following a meeting between President Nicos Anastasiades and Cyprus Football Association President Giorgos Koumas on Thursday at the Presidential Palace.

Also present were Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou and Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides.

According to reports, the government did not accept the CFA’s safety protocol, which differentiates from the government’s own public health guidelines.

What this means is that the government is not advocating for cancellation per se. It has presented the CFA with the guidelines the latter’s own protocol needs to be aligned with.

Specifically, epidemiologists deemed the CFA’s proposal around a player testing positive for the coronavirus to be a red line which could not be breached. The CFA proposed that in that instance, only the player should be quarantined and monitored, instead of the entire squad.

Following the meeting, the CFA will urgently convene to decide on what comes next, with a statement declaring the season over the likeliest outcome.

In terms of European competitions, the current standings will be locked in, meaning that Omonoia will qualify for the Champions League, with Anorthosis, APOEL and Apollon qualifying for the Europa League.

AEL and AEK will be awarded 50,0000 euros each in compensation for forfeiting their chances of qualifying for Europe.

The next update will be provided by the CFA once their emergency meeting has been concluded.



