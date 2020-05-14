May 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Some areas of Nicosia to have water cuts on Friday

By George Psyllides00

Areas of Nicosia will experience water cuts for 12 hours on Friday due to malfunction, the Nicosia waterboard said.

A written statement said water supply in areas of Strovolos, Engomi, and Lakatamia, will be interrupted between 6am and 6pm after a malfunction in the pipe that supplies the Engomi reservoir.

The board said efforts will be made to restore the fault as soon as possible.



