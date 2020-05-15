May 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 3,418 police checks for movement violations

By Annette Chrysostomou0147

Police carried out a total of 3,418 checks for violations of the ban on movements over 12 hours from Thursday evening to Friday morning, inspecting 544 premises and 2,874 persons on foot and in cars. Seventy-eight of them were booked.

Though a curfew is still in place from 10pm until 6pm, early morning traffic after 5.30am suggests that measures are not being as strictly enforced as in the past weeks.

Of the 544 premises inspected, 182 were in Nicosia, six in Limassol, 128 in Larnaca, 102 in Paphos, 55 in Famagusta and 71 in Morphou. Only one, in Paphos, was booked.

Regarding the checks on persons, 30 were booked in Nicosia, 28 in Limassol, two in Larnaca, four in Paphos and 10 in Famagusta.

The emergency response unit booked another three.



