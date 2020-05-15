Coronavirus: all eyes on second stage of reopening, president meeting advisers

Eyes are fixed on Friday’s meeting between President Nicos Anastasiades and the Covid-19 science advisors to formally decide the second phase of relaxations on restrictions, particularly the mooted reopening of schools, opposed by teachers unions and parents.

Under the schedule already announced, the second stage of the drawdown – May 21 to June 8 – will see all schools get back in business, though with ‘social distancing’ and smaller classes.

Amid rumours of disagreement between the government and the scientific advisory team, government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios drew a line in the sand on Thursday.

“Do not expect a change,” he told Sigma when asked about the government’s intentions for the schools.

“The president has said that all pupils will be going back, provided that conditions permit.”

He was alluding to the epidemiological data for Covid-19, which the science experts were set to present to Anastasiades on Friday.

Earlier, molecular virologist Leontios Kostrikis sounded less sanguine.

Although he refused to be drawn on what the team would be recommending to the president, he advised caution in relaxing the restrictions on gatherings.

“We need to take slow, steady and considered steps. We must not make any rash move because if something goes wrong, it won’t be easy to fix,” Kostrikis said.

Based on the feedback from the scientists, the government will finalise the details for the second relaxation phase.

The government has sought to allay concerns aired by teachers and parents alike; the situation in schools will be monitored through thousands of Covid-19 tests.

All secondary school pupils are to get tested, as well as the last two grades in primary school.

Also, masks, disinfectants and thermometers will be available, and each school will have a room where a child can be isolated should the need arise.

Under the general roadmap already announced, as of May 21 hair and beauty salons will open for business, as will cafes and restaurants– but only with outdoor seating.

Gatherings of up to 10 persons will be permitted.

Restrictions on outdoors movement will be lifted (no permission needed), and the night-time curfew abolished.

Slated to open on June 1 are libraries, museums, archaeological sites and betting shops. Harbours will likewise start operating on that date, but no passenger disembarkation from cruise liners will be allowed.

Despite valid concerns over children’s safety, studies point to a low probability of young persons getting infected or transmitting the coronavirus to others.

In Iceland, genomics company deCODE genetics has tested over 40,000 people.

In a recent interview, company CEO Kári Stefánsson stated:

“Children under 10 are less likely to get infected than adults and if they get infected, they are less likely to get seriously ill. What is interesting is that even if children do get infected, they are less likely to transmit the disease to others than adults. We have not found a single instance of a child infecting parents.”

Assuming the Icelandic conclusion is accurate, it lends weight to the reopening of schools, suggesting that children would not be at harm from exposure to each other, and that teachers would be similarly unlikely to catch the virus from their students.





