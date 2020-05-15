May 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Call for car-free Sundays in Nicosia

By Gina Agapiou03
Central Nicosia was car free during lockdown

Environmental activists have started an online petition demanding car-free Sundays in the capital to maintain the lack of air pollution experienced during the lockdown.

The online petition is the initiative of bicycle ‘mayor’ of Nicosia Marina Kyriacou to implement a car free day in Nicosia for one Sunday per month from 10am to 6pm when the Covid-19 pandemic is under control.

It will be submitted for approval to the town’s mayor Costantinos Yiorkadjis.

A city’s bicycle ‘mayor’ is elected through the Bicycle Mayor and Leaders Network, a global initiative to accelerate the progress of cycling in cities and help get another one billion people onto bikes.

According to the group through the lockdown, people experienced a city free of traffic, quiet streets, fresher air and bluer skies. Hence people must now reflect and take action to ensure the development of a sustainable transport culture.

“Nicosia has hidden treasures in every neighbourhood, and our short outdoor escapes gave us a feeling of longing for a more human city,” the group says.

In a call to the mayor to agree to this initiative, the group has urged the public to sign the petition and let families and communities to take over the streets for a few hours per month.

“Many cities worldwide have already taken action to improve the environment to enable greater quality of life and movement during and after the epidemic and lockdown by expanding cycling lanes, dedicating more space to pedestrians and closing roads to cars” their announcement said. “Nicosia should also take action.”

During the car-free Sunday, circulation would only be permitted to buses (with enhanced service to enable movement), taxis, emergency vehicles and designated necessary trips (assistance to ill and vulnerable people, hospital visits, transport for people with disabilities).

Endorsing this initiative is the group Streets4All Cyprus, the non-government organisation Urban Gorillas and the volunteering campaign Battle of the Pedestrians.

Sign the petition here

 

 

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Football season officially cancelled

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriot workers in protest over closed crossing points

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: House postpones discussion of emergency education bill

Annette Chrysostomou

Urban enthusiasts plan to turn the island’s roofs green

Eleni Philippou

Couple in Limassol targeted for the third time

Jonathan Shkurko

Profile authentication for online govt services made easier

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign