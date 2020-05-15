May 15, 2020

Coronavirus: Football season officially cancelled

The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) officially cancelled the current football season on Friday.

The CFA took into consideration all the latest developments following Thursday’s meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades and CFA President Giorgos Koumas on Thursday at the Presidential Palace.

The CFA on Friday said that the non-negotiable state guidelines on health and safety meant that there was no solution to allow the completion of the season.

In addition, the CFA also decided to increase division 1 teams to 14 up from the current 12. This was agreed after a vote at Friday’s meeting. The CFA is expected to also confirm the European qualification places later today.

 



