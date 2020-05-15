May 15, 2020

Coronavirus: Health criteria ‘will determine opening of crossing points’

By Evie Andreou00
Government spokesman Kyriacos Koushios

The government will decide on the reopening of crossing points with the north based on health criteria, government spokesman Kyriacos Koushios said on Friday.

But he added that President Nicos Anastasiades is willing to talk with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci if necessary.

Koushios was commenting on the call by the UN secretary-general for the two leaders to coordinate over the reopening of the crossings.

Antonio Guterres sent Akinci a letter in response to one he had received by the Turkish Cypriot leader.

“It is a customary letter the UNSG sends as part of his Good Offices service to all leaders, especially leaders of countries where there is a conflict and calls on them, under the light of the coronavirus pandemic, to cooperate to tackle the pandemic,” Koushios told CNA.

He added that in this case, concerning Cyprus, Guterres also recommended that all technical committees are strengthened and that there is cooperation over the reopening of the crossings.

But Koushios reiterated that “the Republic of Cyprus will decide, when conditions allow, to reopen the crossing points solely based on health and safety criteria for the health of our citizens based on the advice of experts without any political criteria.”

He reiterated that there was no political criterion when the government decided to suspend the operation of the four crossing points (Ledra street, Astromeritis, Lefka and Dherynia).

Guterres said in his letter he expects the two leaders to agree on arrangements for the reopening of the crossing points as soon the health situation is stabilised.

He also urged leaders to find additional ways to build trust between the two communities and encouraged them to work closely with his representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, on all issues.

 

 



