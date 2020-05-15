May 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Education

Coronavirus: House postpones discussion of emergency education bill

By Annette Chrysostomou082
Final year students returning to school on Monday

The meeting of the House education committee scheduled for Friday has been postponed until Monday morning, it was announced on Friday.

The education committee had been due to discuss the bill regarding the Pancyprian exams which the government had submitted to the plenary session of the Parliament.

On Thursday, a draft law was also submitted to amend the law on quality assurance and certification of higher education.

The two submitted proposals are intended to address emergency issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictive measures to curb it.

The bill aims to ensure the smooth conduct of the this year’s Pancyprian examinations and legalise the revisions made to the exam guide and instructions.

In particular, it amends the basic law so that authorities in case of an emergency can issue a new decree after January 31 every year and before the start date of the Pancyprian exams by revising the guide.

The draft law on quality assurance and certification of higher education aims to guarantee that for as long as the crisis due to the coronavirus lasts, the latest until the end of the year, visits to evaluate quality criteria on site at institutions can be replaced by online interviews.



