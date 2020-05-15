Coronavirus: Signs point to football season cancellation as CFA meets

The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) board of directors is meeting on Friday morning to determine the future of this year’s football season.
All the signs are pointing towards a cancellation of the Cyprus championship following a meeting between President Nicos Anastasiades and CFA President Giorgos Koumas on Thursday at the Presidential Palace.
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou and Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides were also present at the meeting on Thursday, where, according to reports, the government did not accept the CFA’s safety protocol, as it is not in line with the current health measures for coronavirus.
However, the final decision has to be taken by the CFA during Friday’s meeting, even though the government deems it unsafe for footballers to have different health guidelines than the ones in place for the general population.
Epidemiologists during the meeting on Thursday were strongly opposed to the CFA’s proposal saying that, in case of a player testing positive to the virus, only the player should be quarantined and monitored, instead of the entire squad.
On the other hand, the Pancyprian Footballers Association (Pasp) called on the CFA to resume the season, claiming that both Anastasiades and the team of epidemiologists have given their go-ahead to do so.
PASP mentioned that epidemiologists reconfirmed that clubs are allowed to train players in groups of five, while from June 9 onwards full-size pitches and training facilities can be used normally.
“The president and epidemiologists believe that state guidelines on health and safety cannot be breached, something which finds us in total agreement, as football and sport in general are not above the rest of society,” Pasp president Spyros Neophytides said.
“However, since the president and the epidemiologists said that pitches and club facilities can be fully used after June 9, then players who adhere to health guidelines can train normally. That way, football can resume and the season can finish.”
Should the season be declared null and void, the current standings will result in Omonoia qualifying for the Champions League, with Anorthosis, Apoel and Apollon qualifying for the Europa League.