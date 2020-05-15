May 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: State dentists resuming normal service, but appointments necessary

By Staff Reporter00

The state dentists will see patients only by appointment, with urgent cases having priority, the health ministry announced on Friday.

With the removal of restrictive measures, the service will now cover the whole range of dental care and not only emergencies, the announcement said.

However, patients need to make an appointment and priority will be given to cases which have been treated during the lockdown with antibiotics and analgesics.

Patients are urged to arrive on time and come unaccompanied. Those who have to be accompanied, such as children and people with mobility problems, should only bring one person.

While making an appointment over the phone patients will be asked if they have had symptoms of the coronavirus or have been in contact with a suspected or confirmed case.

Upon their arrival at public health centres their temperatures will be taken and they will be asked to disinfect their hands.

Visitors to the health centres are urged to wear masks and comply with instructions by staff for their own safety and that of staff and other patients.

Contact phone numbers for appointments are as follows:

Old general hospital: 22-801619

Engomi health centre: 22-809004

Lakatamia health centre: 22-443381

Kaimakli health centre: 22-877044

Latsia health centre: 22-467496

Limassol general hospital: 25-801321

Old general hospital of Limassol (only for prosthetics): 25-305152

Linopetra health centre: 25-804103

Pachna health centre: 25-816225

Old hospital of Larnaca: 24-828015

Kofinou health centre: 24-322352

Famagusta hospital: 23-200146

Paphos hospital: 26-803135

Polis Chrysochou hospital: 26-821813

Pyrgos hospital: 26-522353



Staff Reporter

