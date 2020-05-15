Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriot workers in protest over closed crossing points

Scores of Turkish Cypriots living in the north but who usually work in the south gathered on Friday morning at the Ayios Dhometios crossing calling on the government to allow them to get to their workplaces.

The protest took place on the north side of the crossing point.

The workers shouted slogans such as “We want to get back to work”.

In a statement, they called on the Republic of Cyprus to let them get to their workplaces.

“The statements that the crossings are open do not reflect reality, and it does not mean we can get to our workplaces,” they said.

They were referring to statements last week by the government spokesman that the Greek Cypriot side has not closed all crossings like the Turkish Cypriots did as part of the coronavirus measures but rather suspended the operation of four and left the other five open.

“Take other measures to allow crossings,” the group said, which consists of more than 1,500 people.

They pointed out that for a month now, there have been no positive coronavirus cases in the north. They added that currently entry to the north from abroad is banned and in the exceptional cases people are let in, they must be quarantined for 14 days and have to be in self isolation for seven more.

“You can test us at the crossings. It must not be difficult to carry out 1,500 to 2,000 tests,” they said, also offering to pay for the tests if necessary.

The group said their employers said they would back them on this issue. “Those who test negative could go back to work without being quarantined,” they said.

They also said that many among them if allowed to cross, are willing to remain in the government-controlled areas until the restrictions at the crossings are lifted so that they are close to their workplaces.

The group said that they could lose their jobs while their employers would lose trained staff with whom they have been working for years.

So far, neither of the two sides has directly provided a solution to the workers’ problems.

The government had said they were willing to discuss this with the health ministry if these workers overcome obstacles over the crossings with the Turkish Cypriot side.





