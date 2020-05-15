May 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EU expresses solidarity for Cyprus’ sovereign rights, condemns Turkey

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
The Yavuz drillship heading for block 7 last month (Photo posted by Fatih Donmez on Twitter)

The EU27 member states expressed their full solidarity and support for Cyprus’ sovereignty, as the condemned Turkey’s illegal actions within the island’s EEZ, according to a statement adopted today by the Council of Foreign Ministers (FAC), which convened by teleconference.

“Following the latest decision by Turkey to dispatch a drilling ship on a new drilling operation within Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone, the EU recalls and reaffirms its position as clearly defined by previous relevant Council and European Council conclusions, notably those of June 2019 and October 2019 on Turkey’s continued illegal activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

The EU27 note that “in line with previous Council Conclusions, the EU stands in full solidarity with Cyprus and reiterates that concrete steps towards creating an environment conducive to dialogue are needed.”

Issues related to delimitation of exclusive economic zones and the continental shelf should be addressed through dialogue and negotiation in good faith, in full respect of international law and in pursuit of the principle of good neighbourly relations, the council said.

“In this respect, we welcome once again the invitation by the Government of Cyprus to Turkey to negotiate in good faith the maritime delimitation between their relevant coasts.”

“The most recent escalating actions by Turkey regrettably go in the opposite direction”, the EU27 stress.

“We deplore that Turkey has not yet responded to the European Union`s repeated calls to cease such activities and reiterate our call on Turkey to show restraint, refrain from such actions, and respect the sovereignty and sovereign rights of Cyprus, in accordance with international law.”

Diplomatic sources note that it is particularly important that the EU welcomes and reaffirms the invitation of the Government of Cyprus to Turkey to start negotiations on the delimitation of our maritime zones. The EU`s position is very clear and it is a clear response to Turkey`s refusal to negotiate with the Republic of Cyprus.

Through the Declaration, the EU is committed to continuing to address the issue of Turkey`s illegal actions within the Cyprus EEZ, within the framework of the Council`s relevant Conclusions, which include the Concluding Memorandums measures against Turkey



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Coronavirus: US working with other countries on vaccine-Trump

Reuters News Service

Coronavirus: scientists give government green light for phase two (wrap up)

Staff Reporter

Have you seen this woman?

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Dutch dog, three cats infected-minister

Reuters News Service

Extreme temperature warning

Staff Reporter

Tatar says plans to go ahead for opening Varosha

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign