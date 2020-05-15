EU expresses solidarity for Cyprus’ sovereign rights, condemns Turkey

The EU27 member states expressed their full solidarity and support for Cyprus’ sovereignty, as the condemned Turkey’s illegal actions within the island’s EEZ, according to a statement adopted today by the Council of Foreign Ministers (FAC), which convened by teleconference.
“Following the latest decision by Turkey to dispatch a drilling ship on a new drilling operation within Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone, the EU recalls and reaffirms its position as clearly defined by previous relevant Council and European Council conclusions, notably those of June 2019 and October 2019 on Turkey’s continued illegal activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.”
The EU27 note that “in line with previous Council Conclusions, the EU stands in full solidarity with Cyprus and reiterates that concrete steps towards creating an environment conducive to dialogue are needed.”
Issues related to delimitation of exclusive economic zones and the continental shelf should be addressed through dialogue and negotiation in good faith, in full respect of international law and in pursuit of the principle of good neighbourly relations, the council said.
“In this respect, we welcome once again the invitation by the Government of Cyprus to Turkey to negotiate in good faith the maritime delimitation between their relevant coasts.”
“The most recent escalating actions by Turkey regrettably go in the opposite direction”, the EU27 stress.
“We deplore that Turkey has not yet responded to the European Union`s repeated calls to cease such activities and reiterate our call on Turkey to show restraint, refrain from such actions, and respect the sovereignty and sovereign rights of Cyprus, in accordance with international law.”
Diplomatic sources note that it is particularly important that the EU welcomes and reaffirms the invitation of the Government of Cyprus to Turkey to start negotiations on the delimitation of our maritime zones. The EU`s position is very clear and it is a clear response to Turkey`s refusal to negotiate with the Republic of Cyprus.
Through the Declaration, the EU is committed to continuing to address the issue of Turkey`s illegal actions within the Cyprus EEZ, within the framework of the Council`s relevant Conclusions, which include the Concluding Memorandums measures against Turkey