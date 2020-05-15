May 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Extreme temperature warning

By Staff Reporter00

The Met service has issued an extreme temperature warning for Saturday between 12.30pm and 5pm.

According to a statement, maximum temperature inland is expected to reach 41C.

The service warned that the heat could affect vulnerable groups of the population like children and the elderly.



