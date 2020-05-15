May 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire near migrant centre believed to be arson

By Annette Chrysostomou

A fire near the migrant reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia on Thursday is believed to have been started deliberately, the fire department said on Friday.

Three fire trucks were dispatched to fight the fire which broke out at 10.40am on Thursday. It was brought under control at 1.42pm after it burned eight hectares of wild vegetation, some old tyres and agricultural equipment. The fire is believed to have been caused by arson and a man has been arrested.



